Twins Daily 4/18/18

Last Night – Cleveland 6, Twins 1 – The Twins flew to Puerto Rico, and celebrated by getting their collective butts handed to them by Corey Kluber. Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Yonder Alonso all homered for the Indians. Jake Odorizzi is not as good when playing in autonomous territories.

Zone Coverage – Joe Mauer Reaches 2,000 Career Hits: “It Was a Special Moment” – Good ol’ Joe Mauer recapping his milestone hit against the White Sox. Of course Mauer got the hit against someone named Bummer.

Roster Rundown – Somehow Ryan Lamarre is still on the roster? I think, if I’m not mistaken, the Twins got some sort of waiver for their trip to Puerto Rico.