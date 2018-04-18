UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Dustin Poirier is one step closer to a title shot after his performance Saturday night, and he also has some more dough in his bank account.
Here are the fighter payouts for UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs Gaethje, released by the Arizona Department of Gaming.
Attendance: 11,382
Gate: $1,085,712.25
Dustin Poirier: $240,000 ($85,000 to show, $85,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
Justin Gaethje: $163,500 ($110,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Alex Oliveira: $160,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Carlos Condit: $130,000 ($115,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)
Israel Adesanya: $109,500 ($53,000 to show, $53,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Tim Boetsch: $92,000 ($72,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
Brad Tavares: $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Antonio Carlos Junior: $85,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Yushin Okami: $85,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)
Michelle Waterson: $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
John Moraga: $84,000 ($37,000 to show, $37,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Adam Wieczorek: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Gilbert Burns: $61,000 ($28,000 to show, $28,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Alejandro Perez: $60,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Wilson Reis: $41,000 ($31,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Krzysztof Jotko: $41,000 ($36,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Cortney Casey: $38,000 ($33,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Matthew Lopez: $37,000 ($33,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Luke Sanders: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Marvin Vettori: $24,000 ($20,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Muslim Salikhov: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Lauren Mueller: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Dhiego Lima: $20,000 ($15,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Ricky Rainey: $17,500 ($14,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Patrick Williams: $16,000 ($12,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Dan Moret: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Shana Dobson: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Arjan Bhullar: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
