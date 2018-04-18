Victor Oladipo whistled for ridiculous foul, even though Kevin Love flopped

The officials, as expected, did their best to help give the Cavs the best chance of winning Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Overall, the free-throw disparity speaks volumes, as the Pacers went to the line just 12 times, while the Cavs had 22 attempts from the stripe.

One particular moment in the game was huge, as it resulted in the Cavs getting three attempts they did not deserve, which, ironically was the margin they won by.

It happened early in the second quarter, when Victor Oladipo had two fouls. He went to close out on Kevin Love on one particular play, but stopped short to give his opponent some space. Love, however, jumped right into Oladipo, and somehow drew the foul.

Look at how far Kevin Love moves to his right. Oladipo points same thing out to the official. Now he's on the bench with 3 fouls because of this rewarded call-seeking behavior #TwitterNBAShow https://t.co/yikFzk6WNn pic.twitter.com/JAHiQYfsjv — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 19, 2018

That call proved to be huge, as Oladipo was forced to sit with three fouls. And it was an awful one.