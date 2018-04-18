Watch LeBron James throw Lance Stephenson to the floor during game

LeBron James and Lance Stephenson have had some epic battles on the court over the years, which is part of why the Pacers-Cavaliers series has been so entertaining.

And on one particular play midway through the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s game, James outmuscled Stephenson, which was clear to everyone watching. The Cavs star was attempting to get open so he could handle the ball, and he succeeded by giving Stephenson a shove, which caused the Pacers guard to hit the floor.

LeBron clubbing Lance then Nate McMillian flopping for a foul call is amazing. #INDvsCLE @World_Wide_Wob pic.twitter.com/vkfa0h1w1A — Kyle Seeley (@MrKyleSeeley) April 19, 2018

No foul was called on the play, and James ended up scoring just a few seconds later via a layup.