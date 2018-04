Dwyane Wade may be a veteran, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he can get away with whatever he wants on the court.

He tested that theory by grabbing Sixers swingman Justin Anderson by the arm and throwing him to the ground. That didn’t go over well with Anderson, who retaliated by going nose-to-nose with Wade, eventually having to be separated.

Justin Anderson doesn't want none of this Dwyane Wade smoke. pic.twitter.com/oiZRFqfZLu — gifdsports (@gifdsports) April 19, 2018

Double technicals were issued to the two for their role in the altercation.