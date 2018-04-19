Featured

Goran Dragic flexes in Marco Belinelli's face after scoring on him (VIDEO)

The Miami Heat players don’t lack confidence when on the court, that’s for sure. And when they produce a highlight-reel play, especially when playing in the friendly confines of American Airlines Arena, they tend to let everyone in the building know about it.

That’s what happened during Thursday’s game against the Sixers, when Goran Dragic laid the ball up and in after being fouled by Marco Belinelli. Dragic then played to the crowd by flexing in Belinelli’s face afterward.

Dragic was pumped about it, but he ended up missing the free throw that followed, so he failed to complete the three-point play.

