John Elway reveals Broncos' No. 5 overall pick in draft is up for grabs

Broncos general manager John Elway has hinted that the team is shopping the No. 5 overall pick in the draft.

Well, he’s now made it clear that that’s the case.

He spoke to the media at a press conference on Thursday, ahead of the draft, and he sent a message to other NFL teams that that pick can be had — for a price.

John Elway: "I'm open to trading.'' #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) April 19, 2018

Given Elway’s history, it’s likely that the proposed trade haul would have to be quite large for the team to budge.

Reading the tea leaves, though, this bit of news suggests that the Broncos may not be looking to draft a quarterback.