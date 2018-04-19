Justise Winslow stomps on Joel Embiid's mask during game

Sixers big man Joel Embiid shocked everyone by playing in Game 3 of the team’s playoff series against the Heat on Thursday night.

Embiid was initially listed as doubtful, as he’s been recovering from an orbital bone fracture. And then, just a few hours before the game, he was upgraded to probable, and ended up playing.

He did wear a mask, though, which was extremely strong, and had protective eyewear built into it.

The mask Embiid is wearing tonight has protective eyewear built into it! It’s carbon AND poly carbonate. Hence, it’s stronger than a normal mask. Let’s just say this has been a super involved hi-tech project between the Sixers, Embiid’s camp and the independent league doctors. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) April 19, 2018

Here’s what it looked like.

Joel Embiid wearing a mask and goggles before tonight's game where he's expected to play. (📸: @ramonashelburne) pic.twitter.com/7Li9m8wF3P — Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 19, 2018

The material used may have been strong, but the mask itself apparently was not, as at one point, a piece of it fell off during the game. Justise Winslow even stomped on it.

omfg Justise Winslow really stepped on a part of Embiid’s mask pic.twitter.com/azeBc3sRW9 — MF Wob (@World_Wide_Wob) April 20, 2018

It’s likely that Winslow’s actions were intentional here, and that he was attempting to stick it to Embiid. The Sixers, however, got the last laugh, emerging with a huge win to help shift the momentum back in their favor.