LeBron James emotional after reacting to Erin Popovich's passing in interview

Cavs star LeBron James was taken off guard after being asked a non-basketball question following Wednesday’s win over the Pacers.
James likely was expecting to talk about the game, but instead, TNT reporter Allie LaForce posed a question about Gregg Popovich’s wife, Erin, passing away.
LeBron fought back tears as he reacted to the news, which had just recently broke.
It’s unclear if it was LaForce or a producer that elected to have her ask the question, but it’s a curious decision nonetheless, especially since it seemed like James was unaware of Popovich’s death beforehand.
