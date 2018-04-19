LeBron James emotional after reacting to Erin Popovich's passing in interview

Cavs star LeBron James was taken off guard after being asked a non-basketball question following Wednesday’s win over the Pacers.

James likely was expecting to talk about the game, but instead, TNT reporter Allie LaForce posed a question about Gregg Popovich’s wife, Erin, passing away.

LeBron fought back tears as he reacted to the news, which had just recently broke.

An emotional LeBron finds out live on air that Gregg Popovich’s wife Erin has passed away. pic.twitter.com/GNtRVWZ86I — Chris Martin Palmer (@ChrisPalmerNBA) April 19, 2018

It’s unclear if it was LaForce or a producer that elected to have her ask the question, but it’s a curious decision nonetheless, especially since it seemed like James was unaware of Popovich’s death beforehand.