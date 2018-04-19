LOOK: Bryce Harper shows off Golden Knights-themed bat to support team

Bryce Harper was born and raised in Las Vegas, and he’s apparently hopping on the Golden Knights bandwagon.

The Knights surprised everyone and swept the Kings, in a series that was over before it even began.

As such, the Knights are now the current favorites to win the Stanley Cup, which is crazy, given that they’re an expansion team in their inaugural season.

Harper is showing his support for them by using a bat with a Golden Knights logo on the knob of his bat.

We’ll see if it can help him club even more home runs, as he’s been red-hot so far this season.