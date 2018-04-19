Luke Kornet And Trey Burke Make All-NBA G League Third Team, Nigel Hayes Named To All-Rookie Team

The Westchester Knicks’ season has been over for two weeks, but the organization continues to being rewarded after their 32-18 season. Before their lone postseason game, head coach Mike Miller was named Coach of the Year. On April 10, Trey Burke finished third in the G League Most Valuable Player voting. On Monday, Trey Burke and Luke Kornet made the All-NBA G League Third Team, while Nigel Hayes was named to the All-Rookie team.

Trey Burke spent half the season with Westchester before earning a call-up with the New York Knicks in January. During his 26 games in Westchester, Burke became one of the main facilitators in a Knicks’ offense that was one of the top three-point shooting teams in the G League. He improved his perimeter game, connecting on 42% of his threes on more than two makes (2.7) per contest.

Kornet played a significant part on both ends of the floor for Westchester. The 7’1″ center showed that he could be a shot blocker and played a big role in the team’s offense due to his ability to stretch the floor. Kornet drained 44% of his shots from deep, good for seventh best in the G League. After making his NBA debut on Feb. 8, Kornet suited up in 20 of the final 27 games for New York.

Hayes is someone that made huge strides in his game, evident in the three NBA call-ups that followed. He demonstrated his ability to attack opponents on the block and the perimeter. As a 33% three-point shooter at Wisconsin, the former Westchester forward was one of the top three-point shooters in the G League, shooting 45% from deep in his time with the Dub Knicks. He attributed that improvement with his shooting and posture to working with former New York Knicks assistant coach Kurt Rambis. During his rookie campaign, Hayes earned a call-up with the Los Angeles Lakers and signed two 10-day contracts with the Toronto Raptors. On March 31, he signed with the Sacramento Kings for the final six games of the season and the 2018-19 season.