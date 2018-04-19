MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Apr 19/18

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)

UFC

Ray Borg (11-3) vs Brandon Moreno (14-4) – UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Ponzinibbio – May 19th

Humberto Bandenay (14-4) vs Gabriel Benitez (20-6) – UFC Fight Night: Usman vs Ponzinibbio – May 19th

Manny Bermudez (12-0) vs Davey Grant (10-3) – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Till – May 27th

Julio Arce (14-2) vs Daniel Teymur (5-1) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Niko Price (11-1) vs Belal Muhammad (13-2) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Enrique Barzola (14-3-1) vs Brandon Davis (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Moraes vs Rivera – Jun 1st

Holly Holm (11-4) vs Megan Anderson (8-2) – UFC 225 – Jun 9th

Bellator

Featherweight Championship: Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire (26-4) vs Daniel Weichel (39-9) – Bellator 203 – Jul 14th