Oklahoma QB Austin Kendall drills cheerleader in face with errant pass, apologizes

The new quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners may want to work on his accuracy.

Austin Kendall, who is replacing Baker Mayfield under center, threw a poor pass in the team’s spring game on Saturday. It ended up drilling a cheerleader in the face, which looked painful.

OU cheerleader Kylie Fears got hit in the face by an Austin Kendall (@A_Kendall11) pass during the Red-White game Saturday. The good news is she's ok and had a good sense of humor about the whole situation. Kendall made sure to check in on her last night. pic.twitter.com/w6KE7lloeV — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) April 15, 2018

To his credit, Kendall did apologize (via OUDaily.)

Kendall’s pass flew to the sideline and hit the cheerleader in the face. She later tweeted that she was alive and well. He commented his apology on her Instagram post from the game, saying he hoped she felt better. She replied that he had an “amazing throw.”

An amazing throw, sure, but an even better reaction. That cheerleader is tough as nails.