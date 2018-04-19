Patriots 2018 Regular Season Schedule Leaked

With the 2018 NFL schedule set to be released tonight at 8:00 pm. A few people have gotten their hands on it early and buckle up because this schedule has some really good games on it.

Patriots fans got to be happy with the week 11 bye but fans and player will need a week off as 5 of there first 9 games will be in primetime.

We will also be getting another late-season matchup between the Patriots and Steelers which is sure to be another good one in week 15.

The full schedule is as follows:

Week 1 – Sunday, Sept. 9 vs. Texans, 1:00

Week 2 – Sunday, Sept. 16 at Jaguars, 4:25

Week 3 – Sunday, Sept. 23 at Lions, 8:25

Week 4 – Sunday, Sept. 30 vs. Dolphins, 1:00

Week 5 – Thursday, Oct. 4 vs. Colts, 8:20

Week 6 – Sunday, Oct. 14 vs. Chiefs, 8:20

Week 7 – Sunday, Oct. 21 at Bears, 1:00

Week 8 – Monday, Oct. 29 at Bills, 8:15

Week 9 – Sunday, Nov. 4 vs. Packers, 8:20

Week 10 – Sunday, Nov. 11 at Titans, 1:00

Week 11 – Bye

Week 12 – Sunday, Nov. 25 at Jets, 1:00

Week 13 – Sunday, Dec. 2 vs. Vikings, 4:25

Week 14 – Sunday, Dec. 9 at Dolphins, 1:00

Week 15 – Sunday, Dec. 16 at Steelers, 4:25

Week 16 – Sunday, Dec. 23 vs. Bills, 1:00

Week 17 – Sunday, Dec. 30 vs. Jets, 1:00