Predators goalie Pekka Rinne sent a message to an opposing player in Wednesday’s game against the Avalanche in a big way.

It happened after he made a save up Tyson Jost, which resulted in a stoppage in play, as Rinne froze the puck. Jost, however, attempted to do a hockey stop near Rinne, which would’ve sprayed him with ice. Rinne was well aware of it, and he used his stick to drop Jost, who hit the ice hard.

Ouch.