Pelican Post Game Report #179 Pelicans VS Trail Blazers Playoff Game 2 Recap & More

Big Q & DC discuss the Pels 111-102 game 2 win over the Portland Trailblazers with stats facts interviews from Coach Gentry, Anthony Davis, Rajon Rondo & Jrue Holiday. Plus Pelican game topics & Preview with prediction on Game 3!!!

