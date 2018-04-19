Sylvester Stallone visits Lincoln Financial Field, poses with Lombardi Trophy

The Lombardi Trophy has been touched by a number of celebrities since arriving in Philly, but one of the most iconic people in the city’s history had still yet to have his moment with it.

Until Thursday, that is.

Sylvester Stallone was in the area shooting “Creed 2,” so it made perfect sense that he was invited to Lincoln Financial Field for some quality time with the silverware.

Stallone posed with the trophy like he himself had earned it.

“Yo, Adrian! I’m holding the trophy!” – Stallone, probably.