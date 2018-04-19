Terry Rozier downplays reported beef with Eric Bledsoe

Eric Bledsoe doesn’t know “who the f—” Terry Rozier is, or at least he didn’t a few days ago, but after watching the tape, he probably does now.

It was likely a shot at Rozier, who has been starting in place of injured point guard Kyrie Irving, but the Celtics guard doesn’t see it that way.

“I ain’t got no bad blood with nobody,” Rozier said, via Chris Forsberg of ESPN. “Everybody out here play basketball, ain’t nobody no boxers or none of that stuff. I’m not really worried about all that. I’m not caught up in that. I’m worried about Celtics and Bucks, how can I help my team get past the first round?”

That’s just the type of person Rozier is. He goes out there and plays, without worrying about the other stuff.

As for Bledsoe, he’d be wise to do the same.