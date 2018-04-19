Broncos

Von Miller appears to be enjoying himself at Avalanche game

Von Miller appears to be enjoying himself at Avalanche game

NFL

Von Miller appears to be enjoying himself at Avalanche game

Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller appears to have developed a liking for hockey.

Miller was at Pepsi Center for Game 3 of the Predators-Avalanche series on Monday night, and appeared to bring the home team good luck, as they emerged victorious. He hit up Game 4 on Wednesday as well, but unfortunately, the result was a bit different, as the Predators jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on to win.

Still, Miller appeared to enjoy himself at the game, and understandably so, given his front-row seat for the action.

We can’t blame Miller one bit. Playoff hockey is the best.

Broncos, Featured, NFL

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Broncos
Home