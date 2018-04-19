Von Miller appears to be enjoying himself at Avalanche game

Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller appears to have developed a liking for hockey.

Miller was at Pepsi Center for Game 3 of the Predators-Avalanche series on Monday night, and appeared to bring the home team good luck, as they emerged victorious. He hit up Game 4 on Wednesday as well, but unfortunately, the result was a bit different, as the Predators jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on to win.

Still, Miller appeared to enjoy himself at the game, and understandably so, given his front-row seat for the action.

We can’t blame Miller one bit. Playoff hockey is the best.