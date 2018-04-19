Wizards Need To Be Desperate In Game 3

Game 3: Raptors (2-0) at Wizards (0-2)

April 20, 2018 at 8:00 PM

Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

TV: ESPN2, NBCSW

Radio: 1500 AM

Odds: WSH -1.5

What to Watch:

A little desperation. Maybe a little urgency. Some hint that these guys actually care.

If there was any indication that the Wizards might have mentally checked out of this season, look no further than the first quarter of Game 2 in Toronto last Tuesday evening.

In a circumstance where you would imagine the Wizards would look like they are ready to go to war and redeem themselves of a Game 1 loss, they instead came out looking the exact opposite.Forty-four points and seven 3-pointers later, the Wizards concluded the opening quarter down by 17 and that practically set the tone for the rest of the game.

Yes, John Wall had his second consecutive 29-point game. Yes, Ty Lawson looked as great as he could have in his first game back from China. Yes, Mike Scott and the rest of the bench gave the Wizards an inkling of hope. But, there is a general malaise that is affecting Wizards fans and it begins with the lack of that urgency and firepower – particularly from the starting 5 – that we are used to Wizards’ playoff teams bringing.

Speaking of which …

Key Matchup:

The Starters vs. The Bench

After the lopsided performances between these two units in Game 2, the starters and the bench players should actually compete with each other mentally in Game 3.

Four of the five second unit players that got burn on Tuesday night scored in double figures, led by Mike Scott’s 20. Meanwhile, for the starters, Marcin Gortat dropped a donut, while Bradley Beal missed eight of his 11 shot attempts for just nine points. Markieff Morris had just six points and Otto Porter was the only other Wizards’ starter besides Wall to score double-digits with 12.

After practice on Thursday, Wall acknowledged the struggle of the starters: “That’s what we pride ourselves on is our starting five as being one of the best starting fives in the league. Through this series so far, we haven’t been great. We have to do a better job of getting off to good starts.”

First step is knowing, I guess.

X-Factor:

Leadership

For the past couple of seasons, the Wizards have always had some semblance of veteran leadership to hold the locker room together and, more importantly, to steer the players in the right direction when things start to go array. Al Harrington, Jared Dudley, Paul Pierce, Trevor Ariza, and even Garrett Temple were all figures on the roster that willingly took on a leadership role to consistently try to keep the Wizards on track and in focus.

The hope was to eventually put John Wall and/or Bradley Beal in position to take that role once those players moved on. That has not happened. And while Wall is a fantastic floor general, is rarely selfish, and always looks to involve his teammates before himself, there is a critical element still missing as it pertains to his leadership on the team. Wall has to step up and speak up. He needs to rally his guys together and lead an onslaught in Game 3. If there is anyone who can initiate a momentum swing, it’s the five-time All-Star nicknamed “The Franchise.”

Listen to Paul Pierce, who chimed in on this on Wednesday:

Paul Pierce: "They're lacking that veteran presence, such as myself, to get in the huddle and say, 'look guys, this is what we have to do.' Now, I tried to breed them into that role. Now, it's up to John and Bradley to step up. … Right now, they're not fighting." pic.twitter.com/SJ03XMrk3a — Hoop District (@HoopDistrictDC) April 19, 2018

Fun Factor:

If Drake calls Kelly Oubre a ‘bum’, then what cute words did he have for this guy?

We all know Champagne Papi is nothing more than a fluffy cupcake.

Prediction:

It is really hard to say at this point where the Wizards are mentally. Are they pissed off? Are they antsy to come out and prove they have not folded? Or are they really mentally checked out? If I was a betting man, I would trust that Wall and Beal are talking about nothing but winning Game 3. And based off that trust, I’m going to call a Wizards win. The first few minutes of the game could be an indicator of which direction they are truly headed. Buckle up.