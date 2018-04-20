4/20/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets (13-5) got off to a horrid start to their 10 game road trip last night. Matt Harvey threw up another dud, giving up six runs in six innings pitched as the Atlanta Braves (11-7) routed the Mets 12-4. The Braves are now just two games back of the Mets in the National League East standings, so the Mets will look to get that game back as the two teams continue their four game series tonight. First pitch for game two of the weekend set is scheduled for 7:35 pm at SunTrust Park.

The Mets will send righty Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.95 ERA) to the mound tonight. Syndergaard was electric in his last start, allowing an unearned run and striking out 11 Milwaukee Brewers last Sunday, but he lasted only 5.1 innings after running up a high pitch count. The result was a no decision for Syndergaard in a game the Mets won in walk off fashion. The Braves will counter with young left hander Sean Newcomb (1-1, 4.02 ERA). Newcomb has looked sharp to start the season, including his last start last Saturday, when he held the Chicago Cubs to three runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings pitched. Unfortunately for Newcomb, he did not factor in the decision as the game exploded into a shootout after his departure, and the Braves lost 14-10.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera 3B Todd Frazier 1B Wilmer Flores RF Jay Bruce C Tomas Nido SP Noah Syndergaard SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: