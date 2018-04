Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Roy Jones, Jr. Boxing, Cox Pavilion, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

WBA NBA USA Bantamweight Title

Tony Lopez, Jr. vs. Max Ornelas — beIN Sports, 10 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. VfL Wolfsburg — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemaña — Univision Deportes, 1:55 p.m.

College Baseball

Michigan State at Northwestern — Big Ten Network, 4:30 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma State — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas Tech — Fox College Sports Central/Fox Sports Southwest Plus, 7:30 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky — SEC Network, 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas — Longhorn Network, 8 p.m.

Long Beach State at Cal Poly — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Stanford at Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Arizona, 10 p.m.

USC at UCLA — Pac-12 Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Washington at Cal — Pac-12 Washington, 10 p.m.

College Gymnastics

NCAA Women’s National Collegiate Championships, Chaifetz Arena, St. Louis, MO

1st Team Semifinals, All-Around and Individual Event Finals — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

2nd Team Semifinals, All-Around and Individual Event Finals — ESPNU, 7 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Army at Loyola (MD) — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Women’s

Ohio State at Johns Hopkins — ESPNU, 5 p.m.

College Softball

Oklahoma at Oregon State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Oregon, 5 p.m.

Oklahoma State at Texas — Longhorn Network, 5:30 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina — SEC Network, 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota — Big Ten Network, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor — Fox College Sports Pacific, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona at Araizona State — Pac-12 Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington at UCLA — Pac-12 Washington/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Oregon at Stanford — Pac-12 Bay Area, 5 p.m.

Women’s

Cal at Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 2 p.m.

Drag Racing

NHRA Spring Nationals, Royal Purple Raceway, Baytown, TX

Qualifying — FS1, 9:30 p.m. (same day coverage)

Golf

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Rabat, Morocco

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, Buffalo Ridge (Springs Course); Mountain Top; Top of the Rock, Ridgedale, MO

1st Round — Golf Channel, 12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

Texas Open, TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course), San Antonio, TX

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Open, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey

Men’s

IIHF U18 World Championship

Group A, Arena Metallurg, Magnitogorsk, Russia

Switzerland vs. United States — TSN3/TSN5/NHL Network, 6:30 a.m.

Canada vs. Belarus — TSN1/TSN3/TSN4/TSN5/NHL Network, 10:30 a.m.

KHL

Gagarin Cup Finals

Game 4: AK Bars Kazan at CSKA Moskva — Eleven Sports, 12:30 p.m. (AK Bars leads series 2-1)

Ligue 1

Dijon FCO vs. Olympique Lyonnais — beIN Sports, 2:55 p.m.

The Ligue 1 Show — beIN Sports, 2:30 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee, Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, NJ

Weigh-In — FS2, 5 p.m.

Legacy Fighting Alliance 37, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Vacant LFA Flyweight Title

Sidney Bice vs. Maikei Perez — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Hard Knocks MMA Fighting: Louie Grover & Josh Griffin — beIN Sports, 9 p.m.

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Detroit — MLB Network/Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore — MLB Network/STO/MASN, 7 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit — Fox Sports Kansas City/Fox Sports Detroit, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay — Fox Sports North/Fox Sports Sun, 7 p.m.

Toronto at New York Yankees — Sportsnet One/YES, 7 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox — AT&T SportsNet Southwest/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Texas — Root Sports/Fox Sports Southwest, 8 p.m.

Boston at Oakland — NESN/NBC Sports California, 10 p.m.

National League

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia — MLB Network/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

New York Mets at Atlanta — SNY/Fox Sports South, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee — Fox Sports Florida/Fox Sports Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado — WGN/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona — Fox Sports San Diego/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Los Angeles Dodgers — MASN2/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

San Francisco at Anaheim — NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

MLS

Week 8

Sporting KC vs. Vancouver — Fox Sports Kansas City/TSN2, 9 p.m.

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota Owners 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Practice — FS1, 11 a.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Xfinity Series

ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, VA

Final Practice — FS1, 9:30 a.m.

Qualifying — FS1, 4 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, noon

NASCAR Race Hub Weekend Edition — FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: Xfinity Series — FS1, 6:30 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinals

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/Fox Sports Indiana/Fox Sports Ohio, 7 p.m. (series tied 1-1)

Game 3: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards — ESPN2/TSN1/TSN4/TSN5/NBC Sports Washington, 8 p.m. (Toronto leads series 2-0)

Game 3: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks — ESPN/NBA TV Canada/NBC Sports Boston/Fox Sports Wisconsin Plus, 9:30 p.m. (Boston leads series 2-0)

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 5:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Cavaliers/Pacers, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Raptors/Wizards, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, 10:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Celtics/Bucks, Game 3 Postgame — NBA TV, midnight

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NFL Up to the Minute — NFL Network, 5 p.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Quarterfinal

Game 5: Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins — CBC/NBCSN/TVA Sports/NBC Sports Philadelphia/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. (Pittsburgh leads 3-1)

Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 5: Minnesota Wild at Winnipeg Jets — Sportsnet/TVA Sports 2/USA Network/Fox Sports North, 7:30 p.m. (Winnipeg leads series 3-1)

Game 5: Colorado Avalanche at Nashville Predators — NBCSN/Sportsnet 360/TVA Sports/Altitude/Fox Sports Tennessee, 9:30 p.m. (Nashville leads series 3-1)

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Ediiton — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 9:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

Soccer

This Is Paris — beIN Sports, 12:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 1 p.m.

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer and Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/NBCSN, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 11:45 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/A&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain/Southwest)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

World Sportsday — BBC World News, 2:30 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

The Sean Salisbury Show With Robin Carlin — beIN Sports, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter— ESPN, 6 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 10:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision, midnight

TMZ Sports — FS1, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Tennis

ATP Tour

Monte-Carlo Masters, Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Quarterfinals — Tennis Channel, 5 a.m.

Tennis Channel Live at Monte-Carlo — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.