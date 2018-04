It was only a matter of time until Jeff Green was actually going to make a play in the Pacers-Cavs series.

Green could only sit idle for so long, and he made his presence felt late in Game 3 on Friday night.

The Cavs had a four-point lead at the time, late in the third quarter, and Green did that in a big way. He drove the lane and dunked all over Myles Turner, rattling the rim in the process.

Jeff Green lives pic.twitter.com/kO2WhY2sny — Giannis Wobtetokounmpo (@World_Wide_Wob) April 21, 2018

I’m not sure what was more of a “wow” moment — the dunk, or the fact that Green threw it down.