Josh Allen discusses all the NFL teams he's met with leading up to draft

There are a number of players that could be taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, but if there’s one favorite, it’s Wyoming product Josh Allen.

Allen, physically-speaking, is everything NFL teams want in a quarterback. He can make all the throws due to his arm strength, he has a fairly clean injury history and his size/weight is exactly what scouts look for. Allen is decent at reading defenses, but the one knock on him is about his accuracy. That’s why he’s the prototypical “project.”

As such, a number of NFL teams have been interested in his services, and now we know exactly how many. Allen appeared on Pro Football Talk’s PM podcast on Friday, and he discussed that very topic.

During the spot, Allen revealed that he’s visited with these NFL teams: Browns, Giants, Jets, Broncos, Dolphins, Bills, and Cardinals. Not only that, he said he also did one private workout, but wouldn’t reveal which team it was with. He did say it was on the East Coast.

So which team could it be? Right now, it looks like the Browns are very much interested in Allen, and could take him with the No 1 overall pick. But don’t count the Jets and Giants out, either.