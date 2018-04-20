LeBron James addresses possibility of NBA Finals streak ending

LeBron James has been to seven consecutive NBA Finals, but that streak could be in jeopardy.

The Cavs have lost two of their first three games in their first-round series with the Pacers, and if Indiana can defend home court, Cleveland would be in a world of hurt.

Still, one can never count out James, who once willed his team back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Warriors in the Finals. But then again, Kyrie Irving was on that team, and he hit “the shot” in Game 7.

James was asked about the possibility of keeping his streak in tact, and he shot down the notion that it was meaningful to him.

“It’s not like it was a goal of mine coming into the NBA, saying ‘Let’s have a Finals streak,” he said, via cleveland.com. “It just happened that way because I prepared myself and the teams were very prepared and good and talented to be able to compete for championships. It’s just been a product of it.”

Yeah, we’re not buying his answer. James has made it a point to mention that he’s been to seven straight Finals a number of times, so it must mean something to him.