The bad blood between the Raptors and Wizards spilled over into Game 3 on Friday night, and it didn’t take long for sparks to fly.

Just three minutes into the game, Markieff Morris got knocked to the floor, seemingly by OG Anunoby. Morris then responded by getting up and elbowing Anunoby in the back.

A shoving match then broke out, with both players having to be separated.

Markieff Morris and OG Anunoby get into a little shoving match early in DC 👀 (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/lMxmELFpff — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 21, 2018

Double technicals were assessed, with Anunoby getting hit with a personal foul as well.