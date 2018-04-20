Our first episode of our 2018 AngelsWin.com podcast is HERE!

Angels

Check out our first AngelsWin.com Podcast of 2018. Today our special guest was the OC Register’s Jeff Fletcher. Hosts Adam Dodge, Geoff Stoddart & Chuck Richter talked Angels Baseball as it relates to Ohtani, the great start to the season, predictions, discussed some of the top performers down on the farm & covered many other interesting topics about the ball club to date. Give it a listen!

