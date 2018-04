On paper, the most challenging stretch of Baltimore’s schedule is from Week 4-9. It’s a six-game stretch when the Ravens will compete in five games against teams that made last year’s playoffs, and begins with three straight road games.

It kicks off on Sunday Night Football in Pittsburgh (13-3). It’s the 12th-straight year that the AFC North rivals will square off in primetime and the fifth-straight year that the night game will take place at Heinz Field.

The Ravens have the league’s 12th “easiest” schedule based on opponents’ records last year, but half of their games are against teams that made the 2017 postseason.