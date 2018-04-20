Terry Rozier doesn't need your damn motivation

Terry Rozier on Eric Bledsoe: “He can’t motivate me. He don’t motivate me at all. Even the negative stuff when you turn on ESPN, they wasn’t motivating me before the playoffs started. I already motivated myself so they were too late.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 20, 2018

Let’s just take a moment to embrace how legendary this quote is. It’s just so savagely dismissive.

Once again proof that we are all disciples in the Year of Rozier.

If Rozier continues to roast Bledsoe, he might have an easier path to the rim.

Game 3 Injury Update: John Henson – Doubtful (back soreness) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 20, 2018

I don’t know how Milwaukee handles this. A lot of Tyler Zeller? More Jabari Parker? Thon Maker minutes?

I’ve said Celtics in 6 and I’ve anticipated Game 3 is the obvious loss in this series, but if there’s no Henson to protect the rim, the Celtics will just spread Milwaukee out and attack like crazy. At the very least they can draw fouls, get easy points at the line, and push effective Bucks starters to the bench with foul trouble.

If the Celtics can win tonight, I have serious doubts about Milwaukee’s willingness to fight in Game 4.