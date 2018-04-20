The HOVG Podcast: Todd Radom and Phil Hecken

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 20, 2018



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Todd Radom and Phil Hecken.

The longtime friends re-join the boys to share their thoughts on some of baseball’s best (and absolute worst) looking uniforms, reflect on the most out of place baseball players and, of course, talk all about Todd’s new book…Winning Ugly: A Visual History of the Most Bizarre Baseball Uniforms Ever Worn.

Also, Shawn tries to start a debate that is, arguably, far dumber than that annoying “is a hot dog a sandwich?” discussion.

SHOW NOTES:

IMPORTANT! A Hot Dog Is… — Phil Hecken (@PhilHecken) July 14, 2016

Winning Ugly: A Visual History of the Most Bizarre Baseball Uniforms Ever Worn

Uniform Database – National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum

Chris Creamer’s Sports Logos Page

TODD’S BOOK

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel.