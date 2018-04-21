4/21/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

The New York Mets (14-5) are nothing if not resilient. Despite blowing a 3-1 lead to the Atlanta Braves (11-8), the Mets rallied to pick up a 5-3 win in 12 innings. The win allowed the Mets to even the series at a game a piece, and they will look to go ahead in the four game series tonight. First pitch for the third game of the weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at SunTrust Park.

The Mets will send righty Jacob deGrom (2-0, 3.24 ERA) to the mound tonight. deGrom was outstanding in his last start, limiting the Washington Nationals to three runs in 7.1 innings of work on Monday, but he was let down by the bullpen in the Mets’ disastrous 8-6 loss. The Braves will counter with their age, right hander Julio Teheran (1-1, 5.40 ERA). Teheran picked up his first win of the year on Monday, when he limited the Philadelphia Phillies to one run in six innings of work.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

CF Michael Conforto LF Yoenis Cespedes 2B Asdrubal Cabrera RF Jay Bruce 3B Todd Frazier 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Jose Lobaton SP Jacob deGrom SS Jose Reyes

Pre-Game Notes: