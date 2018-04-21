Aaron Rodgers becomes part owner in NBA team after buying stake

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a lot of things.

He’s an All-Pro quarterback, has a Super Bowl ring, will soon become one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history and he’s dating NASCAR smokeshow Danica Patrick.

It’s safe to say life is pretty good for Rodgers right now.

Not only that, he’s now a minority owner in an NBA team. Rodgers bought into the Bucks, and he’s now the first athlete to buy into the same market in which he plays.

Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers has joined the Milwaukee Bucks’ ownership group as a minority owner. Rodgers is first active NFL player to own a piece of a major sports franchise in the market in which he plays. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2018

Rodgers apparently wanted to see what type of return he was getting on his investment, as he hit up Friday’s Celtics-Bucks game at BMO Harris Bradley Center, along with Patrick.

New Bucks minority owner @AaronRodgers12 chats with Danica Patrick pic.twitter.com/cUofFuFhRl — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 21, 2018

The @Bucks just announced that @AaronRodgers12 has bought in and is now a part owner of the franchise. The @Packers QB is here sitting courtside along with girlfriend Danica Patrick and fellow Bucks owner Wes Edens. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) April 21, 2018

This can serve as good news for Packers fans, as it appears that Rodgers will be sticking around for awhile.