Giannis Antetokounmpo destroys Aron Baynes with one-handed dunk

Aron Baynes learned an important lesson during Friday’s game against the Bucks, and it’s unlikely that he’ll be making the same mistake again, judging by the result.

Baynes attempted to step in front of a moving freight train — and by that, we mean he tried to defend the rim with Giannis Antetokounmpo driving the lane.

It’s safe to say Antetokounmpo won that round, in a big way. Giannis elevated and posterized poor Baynes with a one-handed slam.

That’s a posterization of the highest order.