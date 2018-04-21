Hassan Whiteside claps back at critics

Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside has been at odds with the coaching staff all season, mainly over his usage.

Whiteside has averaged only 25.3 minutes per game this season, and he’s played 12, 15 and 13 minutes during the team’s first three games of their playoff series with the Sixers so far.

It was assumed that Whiteside would play more in Game 3, with Joel Embiid on the court, but that wasn’t the case. His frustration then boiled over after the game when he ripped head coach Erik Spoelstra over his playing time.

Whiteside has since been the subject of much criticism from Heat fans, but he apparently doesn’t seem to care.

Hassan Whiteside on his critics: "I don’t get caught up in the guys that can’t do my job but talk about my job.” — Shandel Richardson (@ShandelRich) April 20, 2018

Given his body language and attitude, we believe him. Whiteside has distanced himself from his teammates and the coaching staff, and it’s highly unlikely that he’ll be on the roster next season. The team has sent a clear message with his playing time.