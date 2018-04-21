Is Karl-Anthony Towns Afraid of the Light?

Did you know that cats are nocturnal creatures by nature? This means that they hunt in the night to gain a strategic advantage on their prey. Also, to avoid detection by other animals that might prey on them.

The postseason is a whole new animal for the Minnesota Timberwolves franchise. They’ve been on the hunt for 14 seasons and haven’t so much as sniffed the playoffs. To put that in perspective for you, in 2004 the second Spider-Man movie starring Toby Maguire had just hit the theatres and collectively broken our hearts.

The playoffs are where you earn your stripes. Some players rise to the occasion, while some falter to the immense pressure. The stage is larger, the lights are brighter, and the stakes are higher.

Some newer faces on the Wolves have a plethora of experience in the postseason. Jeff Teague, for example, hasn’t missed the playoffs once in his nine-year career.

Thus far in the Timberwolves sad and somewhat pathetic first playoff appearance, it has been the two All-Stars who have struggled. Jimmy Butler probably isn’t 100% after coming back from a torn meniscus he suffered earlier in the season.

Jimmy Butler was asked this morning was percentage he’s at health-wise He said it doesn’t matter — jace frederick (@JaceFrederick) April 21, 2018

But what is Karl-Anthony Towns’ excuse?

Karl-Anthony Towns' first 2 career playoff game totals. Good start, good start. pic.twitter.com/d6f0osbtxF — Aaron Herbst (@AaronHerbst2) April 21, 2018

Towns has never had an issue putting the ball in the basket. And he has never taken this amount of backlash from the media. “I don’t look at it. I never watch TV. It’s a very rare occasion that I’m watching TV. So I don’t see anything, because I physically don’t know of it. I’m not big in social media. … I just don’t do social media. I live my life very Amish-like. I kind of, other than video games, I don’t think I have a reason for electronics. It’s a life I’ve always loved.”

Towns’s reputation will take a hit this series. (TNT analyst voice, but not in a dumb way) Star players get better in the playoffs. He’s shrinking. — Punch-Drunk Wolves (@PDWolves) April 19, 2018

KAT has been terrible on defense, and even worse on offense these first two games against the Rockets. When asked about Towns’ lack of production head coach Tom Thibodeau was adamant that it is more complex than just giving him the ball when a smaller guard is switched on to him.

Mike D’Antoni is known as an offensive coach, but he and his staff have put together a pretty good gameplan to keep Towns in check. The Rockets run a switch everything style of D, and with switching, mismatches are created. If Teague and KAT run a pick and roll a Houston big switches on to Teague and KAT usually has a guard on him–these are both mismatches. Teague should be able to take Capella or Nene off the bounce and KAT should be able to post up a guy significantly smaller than him.

But neither have been able to take advantage of either mismatch. Capella is one of the best defensive bigs in the league with great lateral quickness. While theoretically Teague should be able to take him off the dribble, Capella has such great length that he is able to alter shots when Teague drives the lane. Towns is a little different. The Rockets know they can’t guard him one on one with any of their wings or guards, so what they are doing is stunting and bringing double teams.

What this means is that Towns knows that a double is coming when he gets the ball in the post, but he doesn’t know when. Houston has done an excellent job stunting (acting like they are going to double, but don’t come) making Towns waste away the shot clock. This causes huge problems because when KAT attacks again, this time Houston does bring a double team and Towns is forced to kick it out, but there are only a few seconds left on the shot clock. Houston has to rotate only once or twice until the Wolves are forced to shoot a contested shot.

Tom Thibodeau saying Towns needs “to be more active” is not the issue. The Wolves have played individual, iso offense all year, and it has worked for them in most cases due to their immense talent. But in a playoff series, the other team has a comprehensive game plan to stop you, and no longer can you rely on isolation basketball.

Ranking the frequency of isolation plays by team. You don't have to look too far down to find the #twolves. pic.twitter.com/4mVJc3GvlX — MIN Timberwolves (@Kevin4213235) April 19, 2018

This isn’t to say I resolve Towns of all his iniquities. He has been bad, no doubt about it. Capella has outplayed him and outworked him. If the Wolves have any shot of not getting swept, KAT is going to need to come to the party and in a big way. Sometimes the playoffs are too much for certain players. And the question needs to be asked: Can Big KAT step into the light and become the predator instead of the prey?