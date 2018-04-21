Joel Embiid's hard foul causes shoving match to erupt during game

A skirmish erupted during Game 4 of the Heat-Sixers series on Saturday, and, surprise surprise, Sixers big man Joel Embiid was in the middle of it.
It happened when Embiid was defending the rim on a Goran Dragic drive. Embiid took full advantage of the opportunity and fouled Dragic hard, which didn’t go over well with the veteran guard’s teammates.
A shoving match then broke out, with players from both teams having to be restrained.
Technicals were handed out, and that was the end of that.
