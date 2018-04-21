Kyle Brodziak on getting a new contract: "Beggars can’t be choosers"

Kyle Brodziak is one of few St. Louis Blues players who had an impressive offensive season in 2017-18. After scoring 10 goals and 33 points mostly on the team’s fourth line, the 34-year-old Brodziak is now a man looking for a new contract. Will he find one in St. Louis?

Despite his strong season, Brodziak finds himself in a tough position. At the twilight of his career, he’s ideally looking for a final contract to close out his time in the NHL. Meanwhile, the league is moving more and more towards younger and faster players. As an aging fourth-line veteran who skated on a team that missed the playoffs, the market for a player like Brodziak may not be very large despite his manageable hit against the salary cap.

Brodziak made $950,000 in 2017-18. He’d love a two-year deal worth a similar amount, but it doesn’t sound like he’ll be picky when it comes to a new contract.

Via STLToday:

“It would be nice to get a two-year, a little more security, but beggars can’t be choosers.”

In the case of the Blues, the team needs to decide how they can transform the team into one capable of not only making the playoffs, but challenging for the Stanley Cup. Bringing back older veterans isn’t the usual strategy to accomplish that goal. The Blues may benefit in shaking things up.

Brodziak is a solid fourth-line talent. Should the Blues bring him back, they will hope to see more of what he provided in 2017-18 – at the right price. He appears to have more left in the tank, but the Blues need to find the right group of players who are capable of improving on a failed season.