LeBron James unhappy with JR Smith for awful final shot

It was almost a foregone conclusion as to who was going to take the final shot for the Cavs in Game 3 on Friday night.
Except it didn’t play out how anyone expected, thanks to ballhog JR Smith.
The Cavs trailed by only two points, and Smith grabbed a rebound off a missed foul shot with roughly five seconds left.
Apparently, he felt that entitled him to a look at a potential game-winning shot. Smith brought the ball up the floor, and rather than passing to a wide-open Jordan Clarkson on the wing, or hitting LeBron James in the paint, he chucked up an awful, contested shot that had no chance of going in. And he missed.
Check out James’ reaction.
Classic JR Smith.
