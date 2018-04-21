LeBron James unhappy with JR Smith for awful final shot

It was almost a foregone conclusion as to who was going to take the final shot for the Cavs in Game 3 on Friday night.

Except it didn’t play out how anyone expected, thanks to ballhog JR Smith.

The Cavs trailed by only two points, and Smith grabbed a rebound off a missed foul shot with roughly five seconds left.

Apparently, he felt that entitled him to a look at a potential game-winning shot. Smith brought the ball up the floor, and rather than passing to a wide-open Jordan Clarkson on the wing, or hitting LeBron James in the paint, he chucked up an awful, contested shot that had no chance of going in. And he missed.

JR Smith has been training all his career for this kind of awful game ending play pic.twitter.com/YJLhj905Iu — Chris Spags (@ChrisSpags) April 21, 2018

Check out James’ reaction.

watch lebron here:

– wanted the ball

– pointed to a wide open jordan clarkson in the corner

– was about to maybe console JR smith but was like "fuck it i'ma just gonna walk away" pic.twitter.com/i7KNEA0i0F — nbaayy (@nbaayy) April 21, 2018

Classic JR Smith.