Marquette King attempts to court Danica Patrick in funny tweet

Marquette King’s swag is through the roof, and even though he’s changed teams, he remains confident in his abilities.
With that said, he’s trying to cash in now that his stock is still high, and he remains employed by an NFL team. King apparently was watching Friday’s Bucks-Celtics game at BMO Harris Bradley Center, where Patrick and boyfriend Aaron Rodgers were spotted.
That resulted in King posting the following tweet during the game, in which he attempted to shoot his shot at Patrick.
Good luck barking up that tree. Quarterbacks > punters.
