Pelican Post Game Report #180 Pelicans VS Trail Blazers Playoff Game 3 Recap & More...

Big Q breakdown the Pelicans 119-102 win over the Trailblazers with facts, stats & interviews from Coach Al Gentry, Anthony Davis & Niko Mirotic. Also Pelicans topics: Pels smothering defense, Niko does it again, Rondo/Holiday out playing Lillard/McCollum, Big mouth ESPN’s Stephen A Smith shown wrong again on New Orleans & Game 4 preview with prediction….
