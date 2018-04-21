Serge Ibaka charges John Wall, has to be restrained

There’s no rivalry between the Wizards and Raptors, but fans would never know that from watching the series.

It took only three minutes of game time for the first skirmish to erupt, in the form of a shoving match between Markieff Morris and OG Anunoby.

Two quarter later, things really got heated, when Jonas Valanciunas banged into Marcin Gortat. Bradley Beal then confronted his Raptors counterpart, with John Wall getting involved as well.

Whatever Wall said didn’t go over well, as Serge Ibaka charged the Wizards star, and he had to be restrained.

Beal and Wall were hit with technicals, with Ibaka getting one as well. As for the Wizards, they are very much alive in this series, down only 2-1.