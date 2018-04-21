The Daily Target 4/21/18

Last Night: Tampa Bay 8, Twins 7 (10 innings) – The Twins were down 6-1 early, but had a dramatic comeback, marked by an Eddie Rosario grand slam, and a go ahead homer from Max Kepler. Then, you know, the bullpen screwed it up.

Pioneer Press – Strange ending lifts ex-Twins over their former club in 10 innings – The strange ending? The game winning play was a Zach Duke error. The former Twins were Denard Span and Wilson Ramos. It was Span who had the game winning tapper in which Duke didn’t touch first, while Ramos collected a double and was replaced by the game winning pinch runner.