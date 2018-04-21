Touchdowns and Tangents Podcast: Colin Kaepernick case, Retirement, Josh Rosen, and Saquan Barkley

The Touchdowns and Tangents provides takes and tangents on Saquan Barkley and Josh Rosen rumors. Plus, the latest news on Colin Kaepernick‘s case, various players retiring and their NFL Mock Drafts.

What’s life like for Chris Borland after the NFL? What’s the legacies of Devin Hester, Matt Forte, Dwight Freeney and other recently retired players. Where will Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall land after free agency? Who is the best duo in the NFL

All these answers and more in this week’s episode. Here’s more from the Touchdown and Tangents weekly NFL Podcast.

The Greatest Off-Air Interviews

This week’s episode was supposed to feature Sportsnet New York anchor Taylor Rooks and Lakers beat reporter Bob Garcia. Our audio equipment had other plans. That’s okay they provide a synopsis on the interviews.

What did we learn from Taylor Rooks?

Time out with Taylor podcast host Taylor Rooks called-in for the most epic off-air interview. She came in blazing with insights about J. Cole’s features and alter-egos. The Sportsnet NY anchor broke down New York versus Chicago Pizza. She said it depends what you are into but endorsed a chicken spot in Illinois. She also gave us insights about what the Giants will do in the NFL Draft.

Rooks said she expects Eli Apple‘s beef with his teammates is settled, Odell Beckham won’t get traded and the Giants will probably take Saquan Barkley since he has Hall of Fame potential that could improve New York’s offense.

As for her background, Rooks said she grew up watching her athletic family play sports but she mostly just talked about it. Sports journalist was something she always kind of wanted to do and going to Illinois wasn’t an option due to her family ties.

What did we learn from Bob Garcia IV?

Bob Garcia takes the diplomatic approach to a debate about taking the career of Carmelo Anthony or J.R. Smith. He gave us the off-air insights about Los Angeles not having a playoff NBA team. Garcia said both the Lakers and Clippers have bright futures for next year’s offseason.

Garcia gave us a great anecdote about him and Bob Sacre sharing some banter back in the day. He is also all in on the Rams making a bunch of moves this offseason. He said the team mine as well try to win a Super Bowl as much as they can. Garcia is also enjoying watching the 76ers since neither of L.A.’s teams are in the draft.

Mock Drafts

Where will the quarterbacks go? How many RBS and WRs will go in the first round? What pass rushers and corners will fall? Are there any tackles worth a round one pick? Who will the Chargers, Raiders, 49ers and Seahawks take?

Kenny and Pete try to improve each team through the NFL Draft in this week’s first round mock draft exercise. You can listen to them provide touchdowns and tangents from each other’s Mock Draft.