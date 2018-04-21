What are the top water sports in the world

Water sports are the ultimate way to add a hue of matchless thrill and adventure in your vacation trip. From surfing on the wild waves of Spain to Snorkeling in the historical waters of Ecuador, all these water sports provide thrill as well as a close look at marine life. If you are looking for the best water sports which take place in a number of beautiful countries around the world, here is the list of most favorite that you might need to carry on your voyage.

Scuba-Diving in Brisbane and Honduras

Whether you want to explore the mysterious ocean tragedies or the secret treasure of the underwater world, Scuba diving in Brisbane, Australia is the best water sport to pick. Dive into the world of vibrant seahorses, cheeky dolphins and terrifying sharks as you dive under the wild waves of Honduras, Utila. Both of these Scuba diving options are very affordable and add maximum adventure to your trip. Dive into the world of marine fantasies and forget the worries of the world outside

Kayaking in Lake Tahoe and Antarctica

Contrary to the roughness associated with kayaking, Lake Tahoe and Antarctic waters offer the most serene Kayaking experience of all times. The calm waters along with the mild roars of water currents enriched with a vibrant diversity of sea creatures provide a once-in-a-lifetime sort of water sporting experience to be remembered forever. These Best Kayak Brands can help you in getting the perfect kayak for a matchless kayaking experience.

Jet Skiing in Miami, Florida

The pompous shores of Miami are hugely welcoming to the huge number of visitors that flock in from all over America. Jet Skiing in the open waters of Atlantic sea is the most favorite water sport of the rich visitors and it is a must try whenever you visit Miami. The perfect weather along with a plethora of marine things to explore, Miami is the best vacation spot for all the water sports lovers out there.

Wind Surfing in El Puerto de Santa María

If you are a die-hard fan of Windsurfing, it is normal to get overly excited about the Windsurfing competitions happening all around the world. The coastline, Costa de la Luz, of Santa Maria is a treat for all the windsurfing enthusiasts. Competitions for earning the title of best windsurfers are held now and then in this city of Spain’s province, Cadiz. The ideal wind conditions will simply sweep you across the wild sea waves.

Snorkeling in Galapagos Islands

Renowned for ages for its wildlife diversity, Galapagos Islands of Ecuador are no less than a heaven for wildlife explorers. Same is the case with its waters which let you observe the marine wildlife in its most natural form once you dive deep into it. Playing with the cheerful sea lions and watching the fascinating sea creatures do the tasks of their lifespan is surely an experience to hold.