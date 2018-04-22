4/22/18 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Jacob deGrom has had it rough this week. Despite pitching brilliantly in both his starts, deGrom received no decisions after the New York Mets’ (14-6) bullpen blew late leads. To add insult to injury, the Mets lost both games, including last night’s 4-3 defeat to the Atlanta Braves (12-8). The Braves have now won two of the first three games in the series, so the best the Mets can hope for is a split if they can salvage the finale. First pitch for the matinee affair is scheduled for 1:35 pm at SunTrust Park.

The Mets will send Georgia native Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.77 ERA) to the mound this afternoon. Wheeler pitched well in his last start, limiting the Washington Nationals to three runs in six innings on Tuesday, but he suffered a tough luck loss due to a lack of run support. The Braves will counter with 26 year old righty Mike Foltynewicz (1-1, 2.53 ERA). Foltynewicz was sharp in his last turn, holding the Philadelphia Phillies to one run in six innings of work on Tuesday, but he did not factor in the decision. The Braves ended up losing that game 5-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: WPIX

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo LF Yoenis Cespedes CF Michael Conforto 2B Asdrubal Cabrera 3B Wilmer Flores 1B Adrian Gonzalez C Tomas Nido SP Zack Wheeler SS Amed Rosario

Pre-Game Notes: