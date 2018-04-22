CJ McCollum blasts reporter for poorly-worded tweet

The No. 3 seed Portland Trail Blazers just got swept by the No. 6 Pelicans, and that embarrassing result appears to be taking a toll on the team’s players.

CJ McCollum did everything he could in his power to attempt to prevent that from happening, with 38 points on 15-of-22 shooting in the 131-123 loss.

Unfortunately for McCollum, he and his teammates just had no answer for Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday, who combined for 88 points.

It was nothing new for the lethal duo of Davis and Holiday, who have been doing it all series. McCollum, however, has been fairly quiet in the other contests. Still, he left it all on the court on Saturday.

McCollum did appear to be a bit upset after the game, as he took issue with a reporter who once said he has “always bordered cheap and dirty,” and understandably so. Check out what he had to say about it.

A lion doesn’t concern itself with the opinion of sheep. However don’t disrespect my character. You said what you said and you meant it. Have that same energy next time you want to write a story or get a quote from the one who has “always bordered cheap and dirty” https://t.co/E2kwgs5wVK — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) April 22, 2018

The reporter, Jason Quick of NBC Sports, did apologize for his poor choice of words. But McCollum did not let him off easy.

It’s one thing to drop nearly 40 points in an elimination game, but still lose. It’s even rougher when you’re criticized in the process.

All in all, it’s been another brutally disappointing playoff appearance for the Blazers, and that’s taken a toll on the players. It wouldn’t be crazy to suggest blowing the team up in the offseason.