Could Jaguars draft Lamar Jackson to succeed Blake Bortles?

The Jags may have signed Blake Bortles to a three-year deal roughly two months ago, but that certainly doesn’t prevent them from possibly drafting a quarterback.

Bortles has his moments, and the team could be looking to put some pressure on him, and also help protect them in the future, should it not pan out down the line.

The Jaguars pick late in the first round — holding the 29th pick. So if they want to acquire an upper-tier quarterback, they’ll likely have to trade up for the right to pull the trigger. And it’s not out of the realm of possibilities, as general manager Dave Caldwell was extremely complimentary of Jackson in addressing his skill set.

“He’s a rare athlete,” Caldwell said, via the Florida Times-Union. “As a quarterback, he’s a good player. He won a lot of games at that position. [Drafting him] depends what your scheme is, what you want to do and how you want to play and how he fits. I can’t say he’s the prototypical pocket passer, but you can win games with a guy like him.”

Jaguars EVP Tom Coughlin also echoed those sentiments.

“I think he’s an outstanding young man,” Coughlin said Friday. “I think he’s an extremely talented athlete.”

Jaguars offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is a creative genius, and even though Jackson has stated he wants to play quarterback, it’s fun to imagine what the savvy coach could draw up if Jackson were lined up as a running back or receiver.

Taking Jackson makes sense, on paper, but the Jaguars are in a position where a lot of other options are in play as well.