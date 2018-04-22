MMA Manifesto

The Statistical Star of UFC Atlantic City: Kevin Lee

Apr 21, 2018; Atlantic City, NJ, USA; Edson Barboza (red gloves) fights Kevin Lee (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there.  So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

 

Kevin Lee (vs Edson Barboza)

Key Stats: 

outstruck opponent 233 to 64 (142-51 significant strikes)
58% significant strike accuracy
4 takedowns
11 guard passes

Other than doing the Stanky Leg after eating a head kick, Kevin Lee totally dominating Edson Barboza lasts night – and the numbers prove it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

