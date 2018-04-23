Cowboys

5 Intriguing Draft Day Trades Dallas Cowboys Could Explore

5 Intriguing Draft Day Trades Dallas Cowboys Could Explore

Cowboys Blog

5 Intriguing Draft Day Trades Dallas Cowboys Could Explore

The 2018 NFL Draft is just days away, and rumors are at a fever pitch right now. Will the Dallas Cowboys move up, move down, stay pat? Will the much rumored Earl Thomas trade come to fruition?

I’ll take a look at some of these wild scenarios. Click play for the full reveal.

Enjoy the latest release!

, , , , , , Cowboys, Cowboys Blog

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Cowboys
Home