AngelsWin.com Prospect Hotlist (4/23/2018)

Our top Los Angeles Angels prospect through 4/22/2018 is…..

1. Jose Suarez, LHP (2.13 ERA, 12 2/3 IP, 27 K’s)

The southpaw was promoted to Double-A after just two starts in High-A ball after fanning 18 batters over just 9 combined innings. Suarez is now the youngest starting pitcher in Double-A, but that didn’t stop him from generating more whiffs as he fanned 9 over just 3 2/3 innings in his debut for the Mobile Bay Bears. He’s currently tied for the minor league lead with 27 strikeouts. Equipped with a fastball sits at 91-93 MPH, that touches 95, Suarez best pitch is his plus plus change-up to go along with a good slider and curve that’s a work in progress. Coming off a big 2017 where he fanned 90 over 68 2/3 while posting a 3.28 ERA, we’re expecting big things from the lefty in ’18 and so far he’s off to a sizzling start.

2. Taylor Ward, 3B – AA (.392/.492/.559 with 2 HR, 2 SB)

The Angels saw enough in Ward’s approach at the plate and athleticism to move him from catcher to third base prior to his ’18 minor league campaign and so far he’s rewarded them with a strong start. Ward has 20 hits and 10 walks through his first 15 games, while posting a 1.061 OPS. He has committed 4 errors at the hot corner, but the Angels are encouraged by his play there early on.

3. Jose Miguel Fernandez, 2B – AAA (.371/.443/.548 with 2 HR, 5 2B)

Following up a solid 2017 campaign in the Dodgers organization which saw JMF slash .306/.367/.496 with 16 HR in just 93 games, the Cuban infielder is off to a hot start with the Salt Lake Bees and could be the first called up should an injury happen to either Kinsler or Cozart.

4. Justin Anderson, RHP – AAA (8 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 14 K’s)

The 25-year old showed a good moving mid-90s fastball and knock out breaking pitch in spring training, notching seven scoreless innings while fanning seven. He has yet to be scored upon in 2018 since and was rewarded with a promotion from Double-A to Triple-A. Anderson has punched out 14 batters across two levels in 8 2/3 relief innings. One to watch as a potential big league call-up this season for the Angels.

5. David Fletcher, SS/2B – AAA (.366/.400/.549 4 BB, 1 K)

Fletcher is second in the PCL in hits (26) and is following up yet another solid spring training camp with a great start to his first full season in Triple-A. If he keeps this up, there will be a pretty good battle between JMF and himself for the starting second base job after Kinsler’s contract is up this season. Fletcher makes good contact and has a good idea at the plate. He has walked 4 times vs. just one strikeout.

6. Griffin Canning, RHP – AA (12 1/3 IP, 15 K, 2.19 ERA, .186 BAA)

Canning was the talk of the town in Arizona this past spring when scouts saw his fastball sit between 94-97 MPH as part of a solid 4-pitch mix. Like Suarez, it only took two starts in High-A ball before getting promoted to Double-A. Canning’s first start in AA didn’t fare as well as Suarez, but he was untouchable in his two starts with the 66ers. Canning didn’t allow a run over 8 2/3 innings, striking out 12. Check out how Canning grips the baseball for each of his pitches and much more in our interview with him a few weeks back. http://thesportsdaily.com/2018/04/04/angels-pitcher-griffin-canning-talks-with-angelswin-com-a1w1/

7. John Lamb, LHP – AAA (15 2/3, 16 K, 2.87 ERA, .190 BAA, 0.89 WHIP)

Whenever a starting pitcher in the PCL can limit the opposition to a .190 batting average, while sporting a shiny 2.87 ERA & 0.89 WHIP you take notice. Lamb a former top prospect in the Kansas City Royals organization appears fully healthy and has carried over a solid spring training performance into his first four starts with the Bees.

8. Zach Houchins, 3B – AAA (.370/.400/.543 with 2 HR, 2 BB, 4 K)

Houchins got a late season call-up to Triple-A after clubbing 14 HR in Double-A and hit .500, including 3 triples & a double in just 4 contests. He showed a good 2/2 BB/K rate at the plate with Salt Lake and has carried that over through his 13 games in ’18, boasting a .943 OPS thus far. The reports on Houchins defense at third base have been really positive.

9. Brandon Marsh & Jo Adell, OF Low-A (Combined: 18 BB, 26 RBI)

Despite the cold weather that has postponed a handful of games early on in addition to the tough chilly conditions to play in, Marsh and Adell have shown really good plate discipline and have flashed 5-tool ability. Adell leads the Midwest League in RBI (15) and has shown great defense in CF and speed on the bases. The Angels top pick in 17 has an .850 OPS despite not being able to get into a rhythm due to game postponements & frigid weather. Adell has walked seven times and stolen 3 bags without being caught. Marsh boasts a .423 OBP, .923 OPS and has walked 11 times already. The reports have been great on Marsh defense in right field and his arm has been identified as one not to run on. Like Adell, Marsh has good speed and budding power. Both of these guys drove in 15 runs and each clubbed a grand slam in last Friday’s contest vs. Clinton.

10. Daniel Procopio, RHP – High-A (11 IP, 18 K, 0.82 ERA, .108 BAA)

Procopio has a fastball that runs a lot, a cutter and a curveball. His best pitch is his fastball as it runs up there in the mid 90’s and over powers some guys. The pitch he has been working on is his cutter and has seen improvement on this season is his cutter, which has a sharp break in on the hitters. Check out our interview with Procopio last year.

Just missed the list…..

Hutton Moyer: (6 HR, 7 SB, .729 Slg Pct.). Michael Hermosillo: (3 HR, 4 SB, .378 OBP). Luis Rengifo: (11 SB, 13 BB, .384 OBP). Joe Gatto: (3.46 ERA, 13 IP, 20 K). Jose Rodriguez: (2.40 ERA, 15 IP, 14 K).

Keep an eye on edition: While these guys are either too old to be considered prospects or no longer qualify due to major league time, they’ve been killing it and could be considered for a future promotion this season.

Jabari Blash: (Leads the minors in HR with 8 & is second with 19 RBI to teammate Chris Carter (23) who leads all minor leaguers. Blash is boasting an insane 1.427 OPS, playing both RF & CF). Kaleb Cowart: (While he’s played just 3 games in AAA Cowart has 6 hits and 4 RBI, played SS in two of three games). Sherman Johnson: (while he’s played in just 5 games thus far due to a loaded roster, the utility infielder has boasted a .386 BA, with a crazy .1646 OPS. Johnson has clubbed 4 HR in just 18 at bats)